Senior Blinken aide is taking a top job with Austin after Senate confirmation holdup

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s most senior aides is leaving for a top job with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and will be replaced by a brother of President Joe Biden’s national security adviser. Blinken said Monday that State Department counselor Derek Chollet, a veteran of national security positions in Democratic presidential administrations, will become Austin’s chief of staff. Chollet had been nominated to be undersecretary of defense for policy but his confirmation had been repeatedly delayed in the Senate. Chollet will be replaced by Tom Sullivan, brother of Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

