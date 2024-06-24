Railroads must provide details of hazardous cargo immediately after a derailment under new rule

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new federal rule aims to ensure first responders can find out what hazardous chemicals are on a train after a derailment, so they can respond appropriately. The rule was finalized Monday. Firefighters responding to last year’s fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, risked their lives trying to extinguish a blaze without knowing the right way to respond. The local East Palestine fire chief said it took 45 minutes for him to learn exactly what was on that train. A federal official says those running towards a fire need to know the unique risks they face, so they can have the right gear and evacuate everyone in danger.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.