Police officer dies when driver collides with Hungarian leader’s motorcade in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say one police officer has died and another one is severely injured after a car collided with the motorcycle police escort for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the German city of Stuttgart. German news agency dpa says the accident happened when Orban was on his way to Stuttgart Airport after attending after a European Championship match of his country’s national soccer team. A motorcycle squadron of the Stuttgart traffic police was escorting the Hungarian leader when a car driver collided with an officer on a motorcycle. That officer was slammed against another who had cordoned off an intersection, killing the first officer and severely injuring the second.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.