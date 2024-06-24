Planned Parenthood announces that it will spend $40 million ahead of November’s election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Planned Parenthood will spend $40 million ahead of November’s elections to bolster President Joe Biden and leading congressional Democrats. It is betting that voters angry at Republican-led efforts to further restrict access to abortion can be the difference in key races around the country. The political and advocacy arms of the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization shared the announcement with The Associated Press prior to its official release Monday. It initially will target eight states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Montana, New Hampshire and New York.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

