Off the TV screen and into real life: An MSNBC event illustrates the rise of ‘event journalism’

NEW YORK (AP) — For one weekend day this fall in New York — and for a price — MSNBC fans can see many of their favorite personalities in real life. The “Democracy 2024” event invites fans for some panel discussions, a reception, even a sit-down dinner. It’s part of a growing trend of event journalism, outlets searching for new ways to make money with live activities. It’s particularly big in Washington, where new outlets like Semafor, Politico and Punchbowl News bring people together to see newsmakers and journalists in action. MSNBC has been ramping up its efforts this year, one of the most active TV networks in the field.

