Man charged with impersonating fire captain, dressing in firefighter gear

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A Clinton Township man is charged with impersonating a fire captain and attempting to intervene in two investigations.

Macomb County prosecutors said on May 5, Jason Edward Barnes, 47, attempted to gain entry to a home where a death investigation was underway. On May 28, he went to an investigation in gear and with a badge.

Barnes was arraigned in 41B District Court for impersonating firefighter/emergency medical service personnel and unlawful use of fire emblems/logos for the May 5 incident. He is also charged with possession of firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and impersonating firefighter/emergency medical service personnel for the May 28 incident.

He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

“We take the act of impersonating emergency personnel very seriously, as it undermines the trust and safety of our community. These actions not only disrupt investigations, but could contaminate crime scenes and pose a risk to public safety,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 2.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.