Longest-serving Chicago City Council member gets 2 years in prison for corruption

CHICAGO (AP) — The longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history has been sentenced to two years in prison for corruption. That was far short of the eight-year term sought by federal prosecutors in the case of Ed Burke. Prosecutors said at Burke’s sentencing hearing on Monday that the former Democratic alderman exercised power illegally by strong-arming developers to use his law firm for tax business while they sought his blessing on projects. Burke denied wrongdoing but expressed regret for the impact of the case on his family. The 80-year-old Burke left office in 2023. He was first elected in 1969.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.