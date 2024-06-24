Iran and Bahrain agree to talk about how they might resume diplomatic relations severed since 2016

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran and Bahrain have agreed to talk about how they might resume bilateral relations after more than eight years. The report Monday from Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met in Tehran during the Asian Cooperation Dialogue. Both sides agreed on creating a framework to start talking about the requirements for resuming diplomatic relations. Bahrain cut relations with Iran after Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Tehran. Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic relations in 2023.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.