Indonesia won’t pay an $8 million ransom after a cyberattack compromised its national data center

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government says it won’t pay. The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since last week. The telecom company says it is working with authorities at home and abroad to investigate and try to break the encryption which made data inaccessible. Some services such as immigration ones have returned, but efforts continue at restoring other government services such as investment licensing.

