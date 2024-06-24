Greece claims neighboring North Macedonia broke historic name deal, warns its EU hopes may suffer

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is accusing neighboring North Macedonia’s new center-right government of breaking a historic deal on the country’s name. Athens also warned that this could harm North Macedonia’s hopes of joining the European Union. Speaking in parliament Sunday ahead of a vote to approve his new government, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski repeatedly used the old name, Macedonia, despite the 2018 agreement with Athens that ended a decades-long quarrel over the name. Macedonia is also the name of a northern Greek region. As an EU member, Greece can hinder its neighbor’s accession.

