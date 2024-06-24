Former pro surfer known for riding huge Pipeline waves dies in shark attack while surfing off Oahu

A well-known Hawaii lifeguard who was killed in a shark attack on Oahu’s North Shore was a former professional surfer with acting credits to his name. Tamayo Perry died in the attack near Goat Island on Sunday. Perry was most famous as a surfer around in the early 2000s. His specialty was surfing huge Pipeline waves, and he won the Pipeline Master trials in 1999. His other passion was acting. He had several small roles credited to him, including playing a buccaneer in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” in 2011. That same year, he appeared in an episode of the television series “Hawaii Five-0.”

