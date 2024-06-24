Experts say Gaza is at ‘high risk’ of famine despite increased aid to the north

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A draft report from the leading international authority on hunger crises says an influx of aid appears to have eased conditions in northern Gaza for now. But it says the entire territory remains at “high risk” of famine after Israel’s offensive in Rafah caused displacement and the disruption of aid operations in the south. The draft report says nearly everyone in Gaza is struggling to get enough food and that more than 495,000 people are expected to experience the highest level of starvation in the coming months. The Associated Press obtained a draft of the latest report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. The final version is set to be released Tuesday.

