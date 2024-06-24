El Paso County residents still have time to cast their ballots: Primary Elections are on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--It's almost time to have your voice and your vote heard. We're now in the final run-up to the primary election and people who have not mailed in their ballots now have to turn them in in person.

On Monday, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office opened three additional voter service polling centers. This means there are now there are nine locations where people can vote in person in El Paso County. The Clerk and Recorder, Steve Schleiker said voter turnout is beating expectations so far, but they're also running into some problems.

The Clerk and Recorder's Office said they've seen plenty of fixable mistakes on the ballots that could be avoided if people just take a second to carefully look over their ballot before turning it in. One common mistake is people turning in multiple ballots.

When that happens, the vote is automatically not counted. Another issue they've recently seen is multiple ballots in one envelope.

"Folks will sit there and a husband and wife will sit there and just say, you know what, let's save an envelope. You vote your ballot. I'm voting mine," said Schleiker.

"You can't do that because that particular envelope is assigned to the wife in the other envelope is assigned to the husband, and they both have to sit there and sign the affidavit."

"In the State of Colorado, our Democrats are registered democrats. They get the Democratic primary ballot. Registered Republicans get the Republican primary ballot. However, our unaffiliated here in Colorado, can also participate in the primary. And they actually get a Democrat and a Republican ballot, so they get two. However, they can only vote one," added Schleiker.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder estimates that around 80,000 to 100,000 people will cast their ballots either Monday or Tuesday.

If those 80,00 100,000 people do vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday night, El Paso County would reach a new high for voter turnout.