China, EU are open to talks on plans to hike tariffs on Chinese EVs

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials say that China and the European Union are open to holding talks on the EU’s recent decision to sharply raise tariffs on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles. China’s Commerce Ministry and Germany’s economy minister said over the weekend that each side was willing to hold talks on the issue. Chinese state media said Monday that Beijing is pushing for the EU to give up plans to sharply raise tariffs on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles by July 4. The European side earlier said it wants to discuss the findings of its investigation into the impact of subsidies on Chinese EV exports with Chinese authorities to find ways to resolve the issues.

