An American woman is missing in the Bahamas after traveling to a yoga retreat, family says

By Jamiel Lynch and Amanda Jackson, CNN

(CNN) — The family of a Chicago woman who is missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who had traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.

The woman, Taylor Casey, was last seen on June 19 around Paradise Island, a small resort enclave just off the shore of New Providence, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

A missing person flyer released by police did not provide details of the circumstances of her disappearance or say whether foul play is suspected.

CNN has sought comment from police and the yoga retreat.

Now, Casey’s family is pleading with the public for help finding her and urging anyone with information to contact police in the Bahamas.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” said Casey’s mother, Colette Seymore, in a release posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating Casey. “We love Taylor and want her home.”

Taylor, who has been practicing yoga for 15 years, went to the yoga retreat “to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice,” the family said in the release.

Seymore said she fears Casey is in danger because her daughter was “eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return.”

“Taylor would never disappear like this,” the mother added.

In a brief conversation with CNN, Seymore said she was headed to the Bahamas on Tuesday and provided no further comment.

CNN has reached out to a family spokesperson for more information.

Casey’s family described her as “a light-skinned Black woman, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has natural hair often covered by a durag.”

The US State Department in January issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Americans traveling to the Bahamas, warning them to “exercise increased caution” due to crime.

The advisory notes the majority of crime occurs on the islands of Grand Bahama and New Providence – the island near where Casey was reported missing. It adds that violent crime, including burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assaults, impact both tourist and non-tourist areas.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

