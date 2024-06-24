Amazon teams up with Megan Thee Stallion to promote its 10th Prime Day sales event

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is partnering with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to boost sales for its 10th annual Prime Day discount event. The rapper unveiled a new original song called “It’s Prime Day” on Tuesday. An accompanying music video shows her purchasing a pink dog collar, fake eyelashes and other items from Amazon. The online retailer’s two-day discount bonanza will take place this year on July 16 and 17. It is limited to Prime members who pay Amazon $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, for access to deals and other perks. The company says Megan Thee Stallion’s song is a bonus track from her forthcoming album and will be available for listening only on Amazon Music.

