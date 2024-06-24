After FBI raid, defiant Oakland mayor says she did nothing wrong and will not resign

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A defiant and furious mayor of Oakland, California, says she did not do anything wrong and has no plans to resign from office following an FBI raid on her home. Monday’s statement was the first by Mayor Sheng Thao after federal authorities raided her home last week. Thao says she has many questions for the U.S. attorney’s office. She and her son were home at the time of the early morning raid. She says the timing is suspicious, as it came days after people supporting her recall from office learned they had qualified for the ballot.

