1 killed in stampede as Rwanda’s Kagame begins campaign for reelection

Authorities in Rwanda say one person was killed in a stampede at a reelection rally for President Paul Kagame in a remote western area of the country. Local government officials say at least 37 others were injured in the event in Rubavu, four of them seriously. Kagame is seeking reelection in polls set for July 15. His RPF-Inkotanyi party said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by news of the victim in Rubavu. Official campaigning started on Saturday and will end on July 13. Kagame, who won the last election with nearly 99 percent of the vote, is expected to win reelection.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.