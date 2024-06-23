“You never expect things like that:” Family of Pueblo drowning victim remembers father of three

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner identified a victim of a swimming accident as a father of three and a Colorado Springs resident as 40-year-old Juan Jimenez. Now, his family is speaking out in the gloomy aftermath of Jimenez' untimely death.

"This is very hard because, you know, you never expect things like that. And he's only three months in Colorado and he came to Colorado because he wanted to give a better life to his wife and kids," Maria Jimenez, his sister said.

Jimenez lived in Colorado Springs for three months before the swimming accident happened. His sister, Maria Jimenez, that he ha moved his family here so they could have a better life. Maria Jimenez also says they planned a family reunion in Washington or California before the accident.

Now, he leaves behind a wife and three kids in a vulnerable position.

"It is very hard because now she's a single mom. Now she's in the United States and she doesn't speak English," Maria Jimenez said.