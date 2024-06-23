Taylor Swift stuns London crowd by bringing Travis Kelce on stage during Eras Tour concert

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — For Taylor Swift, simply going “Instagram official” with Travis Kelce just isn’t big enough, apparently.

On Sunday, Swift took it one step further by bringing Kelce on stage with her during her Eras Tour concert, according to videos posted to social media from the show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The football star’s big moment came during a transition in the “Tortured Poets Department” segment of Swift’s setlist. He was met with raucous cheers and applause when he first appeared on stage wearing a top hat and a black tailcoat while carrying Swift in his arms.

Kelce fanned himself with a hand fan, danced around and smiled at Swift while her dancers helped her with an on-stage costume change.

Before she walked away to sing “I Can Do it With a Broken Heart,” Swift turned toward Kelce and appeared to blow him a kiss.

The skit had previously been incorporated into Swift’s show in May after she revamped her Eras Tour setlist to add in some songs from her newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” released in April.

On Saturday, Swift posted a photo of herself with Kelce posing for a selfie with Prince William and his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended her concert to celebrate the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday.

The snap is the first photo of Kelce that Swift has ever shared to her main Instagram feed, marking their “Instagram official” post.

Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champ were first romantically linked in September.

