Motor yacht crew face criminal charges over Greek island fire allegedly started by firework display

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek prosecutor has brought criminal charges against the captain and crew of a chartered yacht suspected of accidentally starting a forest fire on an Aegean Sea island. The blaze allegedly followed a firework display from the large motor yacht. Greece has been plagued in recent days by scores of wildfires amid windy, hot and dry weather, and on the day of the blaze authorities had warned of a maximum fire risk. The blaze on a remote stretch of coastline on the popular resort island of Hydra, 40 nautical miles (46 miles) south of Athens, destroyed about 75 acres of pine forest late Friday.

