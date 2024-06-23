Killing of young Cambodian couple by businessman with honorary title revives concerns about impunity
By SOPHENG CHEANG
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has formally charged a real estate entrepreneur who held a royally bestowed title with the premeditated murder of a young couple in the capital Phnom Penh. The case has sparked widespread public outrage with social media awash with comments asserting that despite the serious nature of the crime, the suspect is likely to get off because he is rich, a common view about the Southeast Asian country’s justice system. The suspect, 50-year-old Srey Sina, is alleged to have shot to death 27-year-old Long Lysong and his 25-year-old fiancée Khim Kanhchana on June 17 while intervening in a dispute between neighbors.