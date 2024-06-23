In the race to replace Sen. Romney, Utah weighs a Trump loyalist and a climate-focused congressman

OREM, Utah (AP) — Utah’s upcoming Republican primary will determine whether voters want another moderate conservative like retiring Sen. Mitt Romney or a farther-right candidate who’s more willing to fall in line with Donald Trump. The former president’s endorsement propelled Trent Staggs, who was little known outside the Salt Lake City suburb he leads, to victory at the state GOP convention in April. But Staggs’ credentials with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement may not be enough to win Tuesday’s primary. The front-runner is considered to be John Curtis, a moderate congressman. Curtis is looking to carve out his own brand of conservatism that focuses on involving Republicans in tackling climate change.

