Former first lady Melania Trump stays out of the public eye as Donald Trump runs for president

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After Melania Trump missed some key events in her husband’s presidential campaign this year, she told reporters who asked about her thin schedule to “stay tuned.” But in the months since that comment in March, she’s largely refrained from public appearances. The former first lady didn’t accompany Donald Trump on any of the days of his hush money trial in New York. She didn’t appear at a 78th birthday party organized for Trump by his fan club or at any campaign rally he’s held in recent months. Despite her absence on the campaign trail, Trump often mentions his wife and shares conversations between the two, showing supporters that she’s still involved behind the scenes.

By STEPHANY MATAT and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.