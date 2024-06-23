6 people shot in Rochester, New York, park as early morning argument erupts in gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say six people have been wounded in a shooting in Rochester, New York. None of the injuries suffered in the early Sunday morning attack are believed to be life threatening. Rochester Police Chief David Smith says at least one person started shooting into a crowd of people during an argument at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been made, but police did charge a man they say fought with officers as they were responding. One officer was injured while attempting to detain the man and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

