With its new pact with North Korea, Russia raises the stakes with the West over Ukraine

Behind the pageantry of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, a strong signal came through: In the spiraling confrontation with the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine, the Russian leader is willing to challenge Western interests like never before. The pact he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un envisions mutual military assistance between Moscow and Pyongyang. Putin also said Russia could provide weapons to the isolated country, a move that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula and reverberate far beyond. He described the arms shipments as a response to NATO providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to attack Russia. And he bluntly declared Moscow is prepared to go “to the end” to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

