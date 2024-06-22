Tracking a warm weekend for racing

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies to start the day with the possibility of a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. There's a chance for a few light, passing showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and points east into the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday with partly cloudy skies during the morning hours with a few more clouds possible during the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a chance for a few scattered, showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. It will be a little warmer than Saturday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-90s for Colorado Springs and across El Paso County and upper 90S near 100° for Pueblo, across Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains.