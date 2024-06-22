Skip to Content
One dead, seven injured after shooting at Kentucky nightclub

By
Published 12:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — One person is dead and seven others were injured after a shooting at a Kentucky nightclub early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials said they responded to a call of several people shot at the H20 nightclub in Louisville just before 1 a.m. One man, 40-year-old Joseph D. Bowers of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult was transported to UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds police believe to be “critical and life-threatening.”

Six other people transported themselves to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case. There are currently no suspects.

“The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time,” police said in a statement later Saturday.

