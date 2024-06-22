Man trying to drown 2 children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach was thwarted by police officers. Police in West Haven say an officer spotted an SUV parked on a beach at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and heard “significant screaming” from the water as he approached. Responding officers went out nearly 100 yards from shore and were joined by other rescuers on a fire boat. The children were hospitalized in intensive care Saturday. The man was in custody.

