What happened this week in the UK election campaign, from a betting controversy to Farage’s ambition
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. general election is nearly two weeks away. The left-of-center Labour Party is the clear favorite to defeat Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives on July 4 with Keir Starmer looking set to replace him as U.K. leader. Another week is ending in controversy for Sunak. This time it’s about bets that were put on ahead of his announcement of the election on May 22. There’s been a growing market over the date of the vote as unlike most other democracies that decision rests solely in the hands of the prime minister. Four people with links to Sunak are said to be involved. There could be more.