Prosecutors drop most charges against student protesters who occupied Columbia University building

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying a campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped. At a hearing in Manhattan criminal court, prosecutors said they would not pursue criminal charges for 31 of the 46 people initially arrested for trespassing inside the administration building. They cited a lack of evidence tying them to specific property damage and the fact that the students did not have criminal records. A plea deal offered to 13 others arrested in the building was rejected, according to a group representing protesters.

