Obesity drug used in Mounjaro and Zepbound may help treat dangerous sleep apnea

A new study finds the popular obesity drug Zepbound may help treat sleep apnea, a dangerous disorder in which people struggle to breathe during sleep. The research found that people who took tirzepatide reduced the number of episodes per hour in which their breathing slowed or stopped completely while they slept by about half to nearly 60%. The study published Friday was paid for by Eli Lilly, the drug’s maker. A spokesperson says the company has asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of the drug to treat the condition that affects an estimated 20 million Americans.

