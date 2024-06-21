Man accused of killing 7 at suburban Chicago July 4 parade might change not-guilty plea

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a 2022 parade in suburban Chicago might not go to trial. The prosecutor in Lake County says Robert Crimo III might change his not guilty plea at a hearing next week. Crimo is scheduled to face trial next February on a raft of charges, including murder, for the shooting in Highland Park. There was no immediate comment from the Lake County public defender’s office. Police say Crimo confessed to opening fire from a rooftop, terrifying parade participants and spectators.

