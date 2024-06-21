Skip to Content
King Soopers breaks ground on new Fountain location

Published 5:34 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – Those living in Fountain will now have a new option to shop for groceries – some great news for an area once considered a food desert.

King Soopers broke ground yesterday on a new location on Mesa Ridge Parkway in a $37.3 million investment.

The new 122,000-square-foot location brings not just food, but also around 200 jobs to the area. 

The location is across the street from Mesa Ridge High School. A part of the city's agreement with the company is to build a safe intersection, ensuring that it's a safe area for students and shoppers to walk.

The new center will be located at 6255 Sawcut Point, at the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

Sadie Buggle

