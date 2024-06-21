California county that tried to hand-count ballots picks novice to replace retiring elections chief

The leaders of a conservative California county that tried to hand-count ballots in response to unfounded claims of fraud have hired a new registrar of voters with no experience running elections. The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Wednesday to give the job to attorney Tom Toller, a former prosecutor who told the board he supports hand-counting ballots. Experts say hand counting is an unrealistic task given the tens of thousands of ballots returned in a countywide election that includes dozens of races. Toller indicated he would support a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s ban on hand-counting ballots, should the county decide to file one.

