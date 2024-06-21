Biden’s 2 steps on immigration could reframe how US voters see a major political problem for him

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Over the course of two weeks, President Joe Biden has imposed significant restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. while also offering potential citizenship to hundreds of thousands of people without legal status already living in the country. The two actions in tandem are the latest example of Biden increasingly implementing tougher actions at the border itself while pairing those with new legal pathways meant to ease immigration challenges away from it. But this latest set gives the president a chance to more immediately address one of his biggest potential political vulnerabilities with Election Day less than five months off.

By WILL WEISSERT and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

