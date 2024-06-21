AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Utah’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah voters will decide whether Sen. Mitt Romney’s brand of politics can still succeed in Republican primaries. Anti-Trump Republicans lost their standard-bearer in the Senate when Romney announced he wouldn’t seek a second term. Even before Romney announced he wouldn’t run again, former state House Speaker Brad Wilson formed an exploratory committee and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs joined the primary. Both highlighted their support for former President Donald Trump. U.S. Rep. John Curtis has also entered the race and is widely seen as the candidate best positioned to win. Primary voters in Utah on Tuesday will also choose candidates of governor, U.S. House and state legislature.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.