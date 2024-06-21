AP Decision Notes: What to expect in South Carolina’s state primary runoffs
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina will hold runoff elections next week to decide a handful of races in which no candidate received a majority of the vote in the primary held just two weeks earlier. In the 3rd Congressional District, primary voters winnowed the crowded Republican field down to pastor Mark Burns and nurse practitioner Sheryl Biggs. Burns has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and was the top vote-getter in the primary, with about 33% of the vote. Biggs placed second with about 29%. Biggs has the backing of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. The contest will likely determine who’ll succeed retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan. The runoff elections will happen Tuesday.