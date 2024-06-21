AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Colorado’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado’s congressional delegation faces a reshuffling in new week’s state primaries after a retirement, resignation and one relocation have ensured that at least a third of the state’s population will have new representation in Washington next year. Tuesday’s primaries will lay the groundwork for a general election where two competitive Colorado districts could help determine control of the narrowly divided U.S. House in November. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert left her competitive 3rd District race to compete instead in the safer Republican 4th District, where a special election will also be held to complete the remainder of Rep. Ken Buck’s term.

