Alaska serial killer who admitted to killing five people has died in an Indiana prison

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A serial killer who admitted he was responsible for the deaths of five Alaskans, including committing the first when he was only 14, has died in an Indiana prison. The Indiana Department of Correction says 44-year-old Joshua Wade was found unresponsive in his cell June 14. Life-saving measures were not successful, and he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed. Wade received multiple life sentences for the deaths of Della Brown and Mindy Schloss in Alaska, and he was serving his term at the state prison in Seward. But later, he struck a deal with officials. If they moved him to a prison out of state, he would give them information about three other men he killed in Alaska.

