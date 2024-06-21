5 things to know for June 21: Heat wave, Supreme Court, Middle East, TikTok ban, Southwest Airlines

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will get the final word at the CNN debate next week after a coin flip determined the podium placement and the order of closing statements. Remember to mark your calendars for the historic Biden-Trump showdown set for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

1. Heat wave

Dangerously hot temperatures are scorching the US, the result of a record-breaking heat wave that is shifting to New York and the I-95 corridor. More than 100 million Americans are under heat advisories, watches and warnings through the weekend across the Northeast and Southwest. Widespread upper 90s and even triple digits will be possible around Washington, DC. If the nation’s capital reaches the 100-degree mark, it will be the first time since August 2016. Scientists have warned that heat waves will become more frequent and severe as the climate crisis intensifies. Nighttime temperatures are also becoming unbearable in some of the most densely populated areas of the world where many communities lack access to air conditioning.

2. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is turning toward the final, frenzied weeks of its term, readying potential blockbuster decisions on abortion, guns and former President Donald Trump’s claims of absolute immunity. The court’s most closely watched dispute this year is a case questioning whether Trump may claim immunity from federal election subversion charges. Trump’s team says there should be a distinction between official acts by Trump pursuant to his presidential duties and his private conduct. In another closely watched case, the justices will decide what happens when pregnant women show up to the hospital with medical emergencies in states that have strict bans on abortion. The Supreme Court’s decisions are expected by the end of the month.

3. Middle East

Israel’s top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be destroyed, casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved. The comments drew a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and showed the deepening rift between the Israeli government and its military. Netanyahu has come under increasing pressure from members of his government and Israel’s allies, including the US, to devise a strategy for the post-war governance of Gaza after Israel’s devastating bombardment in the region. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 35,000 since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, according to the health ministry in the besieged enclave.

4. TikTok ban

TikTok ramped up its attacks on the Biden administration Thursday over a law that could ban the popular app from the United States, arguing in a court filing that US TikTok users could be forced to live on an “island” of content disconnected from the rest of the world if the platform is forced to find a new owner. Under what is now US law, TikTok is forced to find a new owner by January 2025 or be banned from the US entirely. TikTok has insisted it is not possible for its Chinese parent ByteDance to divest from the app — “not possible technologically, commercially, or legally” — and not by the deadline laid out by President Biden. The Justice Department declined to comment

5. Southwest Airlines

The FAA is investigating a Southwest flight that flew just 525 feet above an Oklahoma town, triggering an altitude warning from air traffic control. Data shows that Southwest Flight 4069 was about 9 miles from the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City when it descended to the low altitude just after midnight on Wednesday. “Southwest 4069 low altitude alert,” a controller is heard saying in an air traffic control recording, “You good out there?” The pilots’ response is not audible. The Boeing 737-800 climbed briefly and maneuvered for a successful landing. This marks the second recent incident involving a Southwest flight narrowly missing the ground after one of its planes plunged toward the ocean off the coast of a Hawaiian island last week.h

IN MEMORIAM

Donald Sutherland, a veteran actor known for roles in “M*A*S*H,” “Klute” and “The Hunger Games,” has died after battling a long illness, according to his agency. He was 88. His decorated career spanned more than 60 years and nearly 200 film and TV credits.

