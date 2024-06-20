UK gambling watchdog investigating a second candidate over election betting, reports say

LONDON (AP) — A senior Conservative Party lawmaker says it would be “reprehensible” for someone to use inside information to bet on the date of Britain’s national election amid growing allegations that politicians or people close to them used their positions to profit on the vote. Michael Gove was asked Thursday about reports that the Gambling Commission was investigating a second Conservative candidate for placing a bet on the date of the election. British media reported Thursday that Tory candidate Laura Saunders, who is married to the Conservative Party’s director of campaigning, is facing a commission investigation into alleged betting offences. The Conservative Party said the Gambling Commission contacted it over a “small number of individuals″ over the investigation.

