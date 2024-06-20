Trump proposes green cards for foreign grads of US colleges, departing from anti-immigrant rhetoric

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he wants to give automatic green cards to foreign students who graduate from U.S. colleges, a sharp departure from the anti-immigrant rhetoric he typically uses on the campaign trail. Trump was asked about plans for companies to be able to import the “best and brightest” in a podcast conversation with venture capitalists and tech investors. Immigration has been Trump’s signature issue during his 2024 campaign. He has blamed immigrants who arrive in the country illegally for committing crimes, stealing jobs and government resources and proposed mass deportations.

