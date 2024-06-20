The former nuncio to the US says he faces schism charges from the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s former nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, says he has been summoned by the Vatican to face charges of schism. The archbishop posted on Thursday the two-page decree from the Vatican’s Dicastry for the Doctrine of Faith ordering him to appear for trial, citing as evidence “public statements that show a denial of the necessary elements to maintain communion with the Catholic Church.” Vigano said he regarded the accusations “as an honor.” The decree says he had until June 28 to respond in person or in writing, or a verdict would be made in his absence.

