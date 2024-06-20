Suspects in Pueblo West child abuse case now charged with murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Two suspects in a child abuse case out of Pueblo West have been charged with murder after a three-year-old boy died in the hospital.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a home in Pueblo West on June 8, for an unresponsive child. The three-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Colorado Springs hospital. He died there on June 12.

A 14-year-old boy in the home was also treated for injuries believed to be from abuse, the PCSO said. He was placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

The two boys' mother, 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly, was arrested on June 8 for felony child abuse. Kimberly's friend, 39-year-old Brittany Farmer, was arrested on June 11 and charged with felony child abuse. Both are in the Pueblo County Jail and are each being held on $500,000 bonds.