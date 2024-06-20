South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers made 3rd temporary incursion

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said Friday it had fired warnings shots the previous day to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed the rivals’ land border for the third time this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several North Korean soldiers while engaging in unspecified construction work on the northern side of the border briefly intruded the military demarcation line that bisects the countries at around 11 a.m. Thursday. The South Korean military in response broadcasted a warning and fired warning shots, to which the North Korean soldiers retreated. The joint chiefs didn’t immediately release more details. South Korea’s military believes the previous two intrusions weren’t intentional.

