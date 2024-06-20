Several people shot at Oakland Juneteenth celebration, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say an Oakland Juneteenth celebration turned violent when several people were shot. Police say that the Lake Merritt event was largely peaceful, with as many as 5,000 in attendance, until a sideshow involving “motorbikes and vehicles” took place around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on the north side of the lake. Police spokesperson Paul Chambers says the shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Several people were struck by gunfire and were taken to a hospital, but an exact number of injuries wasn’t known. There were no reports of deaths.

