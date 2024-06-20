Seven children, two adults injured after daycare van crashes into semi

By Jessica Bringe

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KIMT) — Seven children and two adults have been transported to hospitals in central Iowa after a daycare van collided with a semi-truck in West Des Moines.

The West Des Moines Police Department says emergency crews responded to the crash scene on South 88th Street between Cody Drive and EP True Parkway around 2 p.m.

Officers say the daycare van was northbound when the driver became distracted and veered into the lane of the semi.

According to investigators, the truck driver was able to make evasive maneuvers to offset the crash’s impact, which lessened its severity.

Officers are still looking into what caused the driver of the van to become distracted.

The department says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.