Millions sweating it out as heat wave nears peak from Midwest to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A heat wave is moving closer to the breaking point from the Midwest to New England as millions of people sweat it out for another day. The National Weather Service says the heat will peak Thursday in the eastern Great Lakes and New England, and on Friday or the weekend in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. Heat index readings combining temperature and humidity are expected to pass 100 degrees in many locations, possibly breaking all-time records. The weather service warns that record temperatures overnight are preventing natural cooling, and that means heat danger can build up indoors.

By NICK PERRY and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

