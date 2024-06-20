Douglas County HS teacher arrested for sexual assault on a child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Douglas County High School teacher has been arrested for sexual assault on a child.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), 55-year-old Jame Thomure was arrested on June 18 and is being held on a $20,000 bond. Thomure is a teacher at Douglas County High School.

The DCSO is asking anyone who may have information regarding this case or who believes they or someone they know might also be a victim of Thomure to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.